UK hails Osinbajo on ‘quit notice’ interventions

The United Kingdom (UK) High Commission has praised Nigeria’s Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for the proactive measure he took in addressing the quit order issued to Igbo by the Northern youths.

The Mission said that the UK supported the Acting President’s efforts on the issue.

An ultimatum was issued by Northern groups, calling for Igbo people to leave the North by October 1.

The High Commission condemned statements calling for forced removal of a group from one side of the country to the other.

It, however, stated that it was not particular about Arewa alone, but all groups issuing similar directives. The mission, therefore, called for calm and reconciliation among the many ethnic groups and communities in the Nigeria.

“All Nigerians are entitled to live wherever they want in Nigeria, and we support that right unequivocally.

“Statements calling for the forced removal of one group or another to another part of Nigeria are dangerous and irresponsible…We commend and support the Acting President and all those who have opposed these statements.

“We call for calm and for reconciliation between the many ethnic groups and communities that make up and contribute to the strength and diversity of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” it stated.

Professor Osinbajo had following the eviction threat held reconciliation meetings with the leaderships of Igbo and Hausa.

On June 14, he met the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the five governors of the South-eastern zone, National Assembly members and other stakeholders from the area in Abuja.

The Acting President met Northern traditional rulers on June 20, and urged them to “always speak up against hate speeches and divisive voices in their respective domains.’’

Professor Osinbajo said “the meetings had become imperative in view of a spate of divisive statements in recent weeks, pitching the Southeast against the North.’’

He maintained that the divisive rhetoric and agitations were unjustifiable, unacceptable and often times illegal. – VON.