Unexploded bombs in Owerri – The Sun

The recent claim that there are about 17,000 unexploded bombs stockpiled in a heavily populated area of Owerri, the Imo State capital, is a cause for serious concern. The alarm was raised by one Professor Bala Yakubu, a bomb disposal expert and contractor to the Federal Government. He asserted in a press interview that he had a contract for the detonation of the said bombs since 2009, which ran until it was terminated in 2012, before the inception of the present administration.

While the contract for the evacuation of the explosives lasted, Yakubu, who is Managing Director of Demining Concept Nigeria Limited, succeeded in removing 16,605 bombs and destroyed about 608 landmines. Unfortunately however, efforts to get the present Minister of Defence, Major General Dan Ali (retd), to revive the contract in accordance with two court orders, one from the Federal High Court in Owerri, have been rebuffed so far, leaving Owerri residents in fear of what could happen if the bombs go off or fall into wrong hands.

This allegation requires an immediate response from the federal authorities, which has not been provided by the Ministry of Defence. This is not good enough as this serious accusation deserves an appropriate response. We hope that this comes from the right quarters soon, if only to assure the residents of Owerri and the entire citizenry that their lives matter, and that the government is ready to do everything necessary to protect them.

According to information now in the public space, the explosives include 81mm and 82mm mortar bombs, 2’’ mortar bombs, 100mm air defence ammunition bombs for anti-aircraft defence, anti-personnel landmines and general purpose aerial bombs, 75kg Energa grenades, tank landmines and locally made small caliber ammunition laid, and some procured, since the unfortunate Nigerian Civil War of 1967 to 1970. What this means is that the explosives have been lying idle for over 47 years, posing a threat to lives and property.

Let the military investigate this allegation and come up with a definitive statement on its veracity. If, indeed, such aged bombs are warehoused anywhere in Owerri, arrangements should be made for their detonation at the earliest opportunity. This allegation brings back sad memories of the Ikeja Military Cantonment bomb incident at the beginning of the present democratic dispensation in 1999. In that incident, hundreds of lives were lost, and millions of Lagosians traumatised by the explosions. No one who lived through that horrible experience, or heard about it, would want to hear of unexploded bombs, let alone experience another round of exploding bombs anywhere in the country.

We appeal to the military authorities, especially the Ordinance Unit, and the Federal Government, to quickly investigate this claim, including the actual number of the explosives, and come out with appropriate resolutions to douse the already building tension. If the allegation is true, concrete efforts should be made to immediately complete the evacuation of the dangerous explosives to places where they can be safely detonated and disposed of. If on the other hand, the situation is not as desperate as painted by the bomb expert, who some may accuse of self-interest as he would be a beneficiary of the bombs disposal, then the wrong impressions that must have been created in the minds of the people must be quickly corrected and their fears assuaged. If necessary, other bomb disposal experts, either locally or abroad, could be invited to give a second opinion on the number, condition and terms for the disposal of the bombs.

Government owes the citizens, especially the residents of Owerri who are the most vulnerable in this case, this obligation and we wait with bated breath to see how quickly it discharges it.

It will be a shame if the concerned authorities ignore this allegation and the bombs explode with colossal damage to lives and property. That would be one avoidable disaster too many, especially given the desperate times in the country. To be forewarned is to be forearmed.