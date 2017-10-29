UNILAG appoints new Vice-Chancellor

The University of Lagos has appointed Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, a professor of botany, as its 12th substantive Vice-Chancellor.

This is contained in a statement signed by the school’s information unit Deputy Registrar, Mr. T. O Adebule.

According to the statement among the three contestants, Ogundipe coincidentally scored the highest mark in the exercise to emerge the substantive Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG.

Apart from Ogundipe, other shortlisted candidates for the position included: Prof. Ben Oghojafor, who is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Management Services; the university’s immediate past Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Management Services, Prof. Duro Oni; a former Provost of the College of Medicine, UNILAG and former National President of the Nigerian Medical Association, Prof. Oluwole Atoyebi.

“Pursuant to the Law, the Search Team, the Criteria Committee, the Short-Listing Committee, and the Selection Board conducted the exercise and three candidates were nominated.

“At the end of the Governing Council meeting of Friday, 27th October 2017, Council approved the appointment of Professor Oluwatoyin T. Ogundipe.” the statement reads