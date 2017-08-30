UNILAG sets dates for post-UTME screening

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Tuesday said its Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) aptitude test for prospective students for the 2017/2018 academic session would hold from September 18 to September 22.

The institution’s Deputy Registrar, Information, Mr Toyin Adebule, said in a statement that online registration for the Post-UTME screening exercise for placement into courses/programmes for the new academic session would take place from August 31 to September 15.

Giving a rundown of the modalities for admission into the institution, he said that only candidates who made University of Lagos their first choice in the 2017/2018 UTME and scored 200 and above are eligible for the screening.

In addition, he said that candidates must possess a minimum of five credit passes at one sitting in relevant O/level subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

“Candidates who will not be 16 years of age by October 31 are not eligible and need not apply.

“Candidates who do not participate in this Post-UTME screening will also not be considered for admission.

“The screening fee has been pegged at N2,000 and candidates should follow the registration procedure keenly.

“Eligible candidates should log on to University of Lagos website www.unilag.edu.ng and then take the following steps.

“They should click on admission, then click on Post-UTME application, and login with their UTME number as their username and surname in lowercase as password,’’ the statement read.

Adebule said this would generate a print payment advice which they would use to proceed to any commercial bank to make payment or pay online.

He said that the prospective candidates are to return to the university portal to upload their passport photographs and complete the application forms.

According to him, they will in turn print the Post-UTME examination Pass for the aptitude test which will hold from September 18 to September 22.

He urged candidates to adhere strictly to the guidelines and not to hesitate to obtain clarifications where necessary.