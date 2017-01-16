UNIMAID bombing: Boko Haram is a godless group – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Boko Haram as “a godless group.”

In a series of tweets lasting a few minutes apart, Mr. President said, “Boko Haram is a godless group; with no true understanding of Islam. Their actions are cowardly, and punishable before God and by our laws.”

He also tweeted his heart-felt condolences to victims and families of the survivors.

￼He tweeted, “My heartfelt condolences go to the University Community, the families of the victims, and the Govt and people of Borno State.”

At least four people were killed and over 17 injured when suicide bombers attacked two mosques in the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) on Monday.

The incident occurred around 5am during Subhi prayers.