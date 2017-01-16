LATEST NEWS
Fighting recession with borrowing, budgeting - Gov. Ugwuanyi appoints Zik’s son as Special Adviser - BBOG joins FG search team for Chibok girls - UNIMAID bombing: Boko Haram is a godless group – Buhari - Breaking: Scores feared dead as suicide bombers hit University of Maiduguri mosque - Maryam Usman wins AUN nationwide scholarship exam - FG rejects BBOG conditions for joining Chibok girls’ search mission - Nigerians will resist fresh fuel price hike – NLC warns - Turkish College: Kidnappers demand N1.2bn for abducted students, staff - Army frees 257 suspected Boko Haram members

UNIMAID bombing: Boko Haram is a godless group – Buhari

Posted by: The Citizen in Headlines January 16, 2017 0


pres-buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Boko Haram as “a godless group.”

In a series of tweets lasting a few minutes apart, Mr. President said, “Boko Haram is a godless group; with no true understanding of Islam. Their actions are cowardly, and punishable before God and by our laws.”

He also tweeted his heart-felt condolences to victims and families of the survivors.

￼He tweeted, “My heartfelt condolences go to the University Community, the families of the victims, and the Govt and people of Borno State.”

At least four people were killed and over 17 injured when suicide bombers attacked two mosques in the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) on Monday.
The incident occurred around 5am during Subhi prayers.

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.