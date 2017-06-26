Union Bank unveils upgraded branches

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has reiterated its commitment to providing simpler and smarter banking services to its teeming customers with the unveiling of three more upgraded branches across Rivers State.

The unveiling ceremonies of the branches located in Bori, Kingsway Road and Aba Road areas of the state were part of a two-day line up of activities which also included a networking and empowerment event for young professionals and entrepreneurs as well as a gala event to host customers in celebration of the bank’s 100th year anniversary.

Speaking at the anniversary gala event to customers, stakeholders and government dignitaries, a statement quoted the Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank, Mr. Emeka Emuwa as saying: “We are very proud of our 100 year old heritage as this is not a feat easily achieved. We are however also looking forward and preparing for the next 100 years.

“At Union Bank, we are very passionate about our customers and we are committed to ensuring they have access to the best banking service possible. This has prompted us to equip our branches with state-of-the-art infrastructure. Our mobile and internet banking applications are also one of the best in the country as we strive to ensure our customers experience service excellence across the country.”

Also speaking at the event, Transformation Director, Union Bank, Joe Mbulu, explained that the overhauling of these branches was as a result of the bank’s firm commitment to ensuring its customers have access to the best and most effective banking solutions.

According to him, “We are providing the simpler and smarter way to bank through these improvements. It isn’t just a tagline for us, it is a promise – one which we will continue to keep.”

The bank stated that it also launched an Elite Lounge at the Kingsway Road branch in Port Harcourt. The Elite lounge will provide value added banking benefits and a range of personalised banking services to Elite Banking customers of the bank