University of Ibadan releases cut-off marks for admissions

The University of Ibadan, UI, on Thursday officially released the cut-off marks for all courses in the university, with Medicine and Surgery and Law maintaining the highest merit cut-off point of 71.875 and 70.38 respectively.

For the Educationally Less-Developed States, ELD, the cut-off mark for Medicine and Surgery is 70.25, while that of law is put at 62.25.

Archaeology, Chemistry, Aquaculture and Fisheries Management, Forest Production/ Products, and Wildlife and Ecotourism Management domicile in Faculties of Science and Renewable and Natural Resources have the lowest cut-off marks of 50.

The cut-off point for Veterinary Medicine which used to be 50 jumped to 60. However, the Premier University is yet to release the merit cut-off point for five courses: Pharmacy, Edu/Arabic, Edu/Biology, Edu/CLA, Edu/French and Edu/Yoruba.

Merit cut-off marks for courses in Faculty of Agriculture are: Agricultural Economics 51.375; Agricultural Extension and Rural Development, 52.125; Agronomy, 54.5; Animal Science, 51.875 and Crop Protection and Environmental Biology, 54.

The merit and ELD cut-off marks for the Faculty of Arts: are as follows: Anthropology 56.5, ELD 54; Arabic Language and Literature, 58.75, ELD 50; Archaeology, 51.88, ELD 50; Classical Studies, 60.25, ELD 57; Communication and Language Arts, 67.88, ELD 62.25; English Language and Literature, 65, ELD 58; European Studies-French, 62.13, ELD 54.25; European Studies-German 58.13, ELD 50; European Studies-Russian 55, ELD 50; History 60, ELD 55.5; Islamic Studies 53.13, ELD 50; Linguistics 63, ELD 57; Linguistics-Yoruba 55, ELD 50; Music 59, ELD 56.62 and Philosophy 61. 25, ELD 53.

For College of Medicine, the cut-off mark are as follows: Biochemistry 57.625, ELD, 54.375; Dentistry 66.25, ELD 63.625; Human Nutrition and Dietetics 58, Medical Laboratory Science 60.375, ELD, 56.625; Nursing Science 63.875, ELD 57.75; Physiology 63, ELD 57.375 and Physiotherapy 63, ELD 60.625.

For College of Education, the cut-off marks are: Adult Education, 52.25,; Early Childhood Education 52.62; Edu/Chemistry 54.37; Edu/Econs 62.12; Edu/English 68; Edu/Geo 57.75; Edu/History 57.75; Edu/IRS 52; Edu/Mathematics 53.5; Edu/Physics 59.25, Edu/Political Science 61.5; Edu/Rel St. 59.87; Education Management 55.87; Guidance and Counseling 57.125; Health Education 51.62; Human Kinetics 52.62; Library, Archival and Information Studies 57.75, and Special Education 51.12 and all of the courses have 50 as ELD cut-off mark.

For the Faculty of Sciences, the cut-off marks are: Anthropology 55.38, Botany 52.13, Computer Science 61, ELD 55.5, Geography 51.75, Geology 54.25, Industrail Chemistry 56, Mathematics 52.75, Microbiology 57.5, ELD 52.125, Physics 51.375, Statistics 50.125, and Zoology, 53.875.

The cut-off mark for the Faculty of Social Sciences are: Economics 65.13, ELD, 62.75; Geography 53.63, ELD 50; Political Science 64.5, ELD 59; Psychology 56.13 ELD 51 and Sociology 62.25, ELD 56.

Also, the cut-off marks for the Faculty of Technology are: Agricultural and Environmental Engineering 52.5, ELD 50; Civil Engineering 64, ELD 61.5; Electrical Electronics 68.125, ELD 63.875; Food Technology 52, ELD 50; Industrial and Production Engineering 62.25, ELD 58.25; Mechanical Engineering 64.375, ELD 59.25 and Wood Production Engineering 54.625, ELD 50.