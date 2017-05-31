US steps back from laptop ban for Euro flights

The United States has temporarily stepped back from placing a ban on carry-on computers on flights coming in from Europe.

On Tuesday, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) warned, however, that the ban could still be imposed, “if the intelligence and threat level warrant it.”

The administration of US President Donald Trump imposed a ban carrying on board laptop computers, tablets and other electronic devices larger than cell phones from 10 airports in eight predominantly Muslim countries in March.

The DHS considering widening the ban to also cover Europe during the busy summer transatlantic travel season.

According to a statement, DHS Secretary John Kelly “made it clear” to European Home Affairs Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos and Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc during a phone conversation that the ban “is still on the table.”

“Secretary Kelly affirmed he will implement any and all measures necessary to secure commercial aircraft flying to the United States — including prohibiting large electronic devices from the passenger cabin — if the intelligence and threat level warrant it,” it said.

Over 3,000 US-bound flights are scheduled to leave EU airports every week this summer.

The Trump administration argues that terrorists are planning to fashion bombs into consumer electronics. – Press TV.