Video: Osinbajo leads ex-leaders to sing for Nigeria

Posted by: The Citizen in Headlines January 2, 2017 0


Former Nigerian leaders, Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ernest Shonekan combine with former deputies, Ebitu Ukiwe, Alex Ekwueme, Oladipo Diya and current vice president Professor Yemi Osinbajo sing a hymn for a greater, united and peaceful Nigeria in 2017.

The song is Isaac Watts hymn, “Our God, Our Help in Ages Past,” with the video recorded early December 2016.

The video will surely give Nigerians the right vibes to begin another year’s journey.

Happy New Year for Nigeria. With celestial help, Nigeria shall surely overcome the present difficulties!.

 

