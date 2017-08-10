WAEC: Gov. Ugwuanyi offers scholarship to student with nine A1 result

Enugu State Government has offered a scholarship up to first degree level in any Nigerian University to the best graduating Student of Shalom Academy Nsukka in 2017, Miss Cynthia Chinecherem Ali, who scored A1 in all the nine subjects she sat for in the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exam.

The state government also resolved to present the student with a certificate of honour in further recognition of her outstanding academic performance.

Announcing the scholarship shortly after the student was presented before members of the State Executive Council (EXCO) at the hallowed Chambers of the Council forcommendation, the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uchenna Eze, who spoke on behalf of the EXCO, expressed delight at the unprecedented and impressive record.

The Education Commissioner, who briefed journalists in company with the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe and the Special Adviser on Education, Dr. Sam Ugwu, alongside the parents and management of the school, added that Miss Cynthia has made the state proud and deserves the recognition and support of the state government.

He stated that the recognition was also a means of motivation and to encourage others to work hard to excel in their academic endeavors and continue to make their families and state proud.

The government charged her to remain committed to the pursuit of academicexcellence, describing her as “a role model”.

Miss Cynthia, an 18-year-old indigene of Enugu State hails from Umuagama, EnuguEzike in Igbo Eze North Local Government Area, has one of the best WAEC results in the State, South East geo-political zone and the country at large.

She has applied to read Medicine and Surgery in the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) and has been consistent with her enviable status as the best student of Shalom Academy, Nsukka from JSS1 to SSS3.

The student has also been honoured on two occasions with the Certificate of Merit byMathematical Association of Nigeria (MAN), Enugu State Chapter (2016 and 2017).

In her response, Miss Cynthia dedicated the success to God and thanked Gov. IfeanyiUgwuanyi of Enugu State for the scholarship and the rare honour to be presented before the hallowed Chambers of the State Executive Council (EXCO).

She described the governor as a leader with a good heart whose passion for education isremarkable, promising to continue to make the state proud.

In her remark, the proprietor of the school, Dr. Mrs. Vicky Onu commended the governorand other members of the EXCO for the honour and support extended to Cynthia tofurther her education, pointing out that she is a product of discipline, diligence, hard work and fear of God.