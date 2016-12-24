Waje finds new love

Everybody loves a celebrity’s love story and every fan loves to see his/ favourite celebrity being happy. This is the case with top vocalist, Aituaje Iruobe, aka Waje who is being featured in one of Nigeria’s latest stage plays entitled ‘Ewuro’.

An excited Waje posted on instagram “I found a new love, ‘musicals’. Thanks to everyone who came to see the play “ewuro’. Thanks to the team and our director, Mr Ofili’ she wrote

She played the part of a widow and was spotted bald in an all natural wig cap and it is safe to call her a talented actress, she also acted in one of the episodes of Jenifa’s Diary.

‘Ewuro’ is the Yoruba musical representation of the popular ‘bitter leaf’ (vernonia amygdalina). The play leads a movement that exists to address discrimination and violence against women. The play is centered around the abuse women in Nigeria face on a daily basis from rape, to battery, molestation and widow’s funeral rites and is directed by popular artiste Tim Godfreey

The Musical, an emotional stage presentation that captures the struggles of women in Nigeria, with a focus on discrimination and violence.

Other casts in the play are Yaw, Lepacious Bose, Segun Obe, Chinonso Young, Nedu, Micheal Ejoor, Gbolabo Gibbs, Gloria Young, Isaac Geralds, Amaka Iruobe, Chioma, and Xtreme.