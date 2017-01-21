West Brom targets Ighalo

West Bromwich Albion will sign Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo if they were able to finally offload Saido Berahino, according to latest reports out of England.

Ighalo, 27, has been linked with a 17 million pounds switch from Watford to West Brom, but Sky Sports sources now say that will depend on if the Midlands club were able to sell unsettled Berahino. Berahino’s latest suitors are Stoke City.

West Brom are in talks with Watford, who are believed to be asking for 17 million pounds for Ighalo. Ighalo could hope to resurrect a rather wretched season with a move to The Hawthorns.

He has only netted twice in all competitions this season after rattling in 17 goals last season. He has also been linked to a big-money transfer to China.