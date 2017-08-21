Western Lotto partners Linda Ikeji’s blog …doles out N2m worth airtime

Nigeria’s wave-making gaming brand, Western Lotto Nigeria Limited, has entered into a partnership with Nigeria’s leading lifestyle blog, Linda Ikeji’s Blog to reward visitors to the blog as well as its fans.

Western Lotto will give customers N2m worth of airtime across networks in collaboration with Linda Ikeji’s blog as part of its Thank God It’s Friday giveaway. The event would hold on Friday, August 25, 2017.

To participate, visitors to Linda Ikeji’s Blog would log on to www.westernlotto.com/register and register using the promo code LIB2017+preferred network (for example LIB2017GLO or LIB20179MOBILE or LIB2017AIRTEL or LIB2017MTN).

This TGIF giveaway promo is open between 9am and 9pm daily until the draw. Only the first 2000 persons to register would get the N1000 free airtime.

Mr. Elvis Krivokuca, managing director, Western Lotto, said the TGIF giveaway promo aligns with its plans to change the landscape of gaming in Nigeria and empower customers.

“This TGIF giveaway promo is part of our mission to empower people. We have the Mega Upgrade Promo being driven by about 15 A-list ambassadors in the music and movie industry where players can win cash prizes valued at N175m and two brand new cars.”

A thousand customers would win N50, 000 each; another thousand would grab N100, 000 while 30 patrons would go home with N500, 000 each. Another 10 people will win N1 million and two lucky winners will drive home a brand new car each.

Western Lotto is Nigeria’s largest gaming and entertainment brand with a franchise to offer five international lottery games in partnership with world renowned UK firm, Lot.to

Games on offer at Western Lotto include Powerball, Euro Millions, Euro Jackpot, UK Lotto and Mega Millions.

While the Powerball is an American lottery game played every Wednesday and Saturday, the Euro Millions is a transnational lottery played across Europe every Tuesday and Friday.

The Euro Jackpot is also played across Europe, just as the UK Lotto is also known as the UK National Lottery. It is played every Wednesday and Saturday. Draws for MegaMillions hold on Tuesdays and Fridays.