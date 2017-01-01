Whistle-blower: I’ll continue to expose budget fraud – Jibrin

The suspended former chairman of the House of Representatives appropriation committee, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has said that he would continue exposing the fraud associated with budget in the House.

Jibrin said he would not be deterred by “the propaganda and lies spread around lately by the axis of evil in the House of Representatives to water down my popularity,” describing such as how “desperate Speaker Dogara has become.”

Daily Trust had on Friday reported based on information from credible sources that Jibrin had sent some lawmakers to seek for secret settlement between him and the speaker.

Jibrin, who had previously issued statements denying such attempts in the past, did not categorically deny the Daily Trust on Sunday report in his statement.

He said in his yesterday’s statement that: “No such planted stories will deter me from this crusade and using every legal means to regain the mandate of my people. The Speaker and members of the axis of evil in the House whom I will name in due course should rather focus on responding to the mountain of allegations I have raised against them. This is 163 days after and no response to any of the allegations of budget fraud and corruption.”

He also accused Dogara of collecting $600,000 from a former Delta State governor, James Ibori, as part of contribution during the contest for speaker’s seat.

But Dogara had said in a statement last week that he had no affinity with Ibori and did not get any form of support from the former Delta State governor.