Why I reconciled Harry Song and Five Star Music — Daddy Showkey

Acclaimed King of ‘galala dance’ and ‘fire fire’ crooner, Daddy Showkey, has confirmed that he interceded in settling the ongoing brouhaha between reggae blues singer, Harrysong, and his label, Five Star Music. In an exclusive chat with Showtime, the ‘Diana’ hit-maker explained why he got himself involved in the altercation which resulted in a police case which seems to have been resolved after both parties have given it serious thoughts and considerations.

According to Daddy Showkey, both Harrysong and officials of Five Star Music are his children in the music industry, therefore the onus lies on him to mediate when there is a rift between them.

“Yes, they are no longer fighting, no mind anybody we don settle them” he confirmed. Showtime queried further to know why he decided to wade into the matter and he responded Why I no go reconcile them? My younger brothers get misunderstanding, wetin be my duty, na make I side one person?

My duty is to make peace between them, and dem be boys wey get a lot of respect for me and dem be boys wey be like say anytime me and dem dey very close, so I nor go dey make them get misunderstanding make I nor intervene na, and I don dey intervene for the matter a long time ago, say make we make peace between them.

But we thank God sha say everything went well”. He went on to stress that he is not sure if both parties have resolved not to further press court charges against each other. “That one I don’t know, that one is between them, I cannot say anything more than this, for the rest ask Five Star Music, Kcee or Harry Song. They are my children, we thank God everything is back to normal, we’ll leave the remaining to God”, he said.