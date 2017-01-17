LATEST NEWS
Why we bombed University of Maiduguri mosque – Boko Haram

January 17, 2017


boko-haram

The leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, says the terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing of a mosque at the University of Maiduguri on Monday.
Shekau said this in an audio message on YouTube following the attack.

According to a transcript of the audio, published by Sahara Reporters, the Boko Haram leader claimed the attack was because the mosque was mixing Islam with democracy.

“We carried out the University of Maiduguri Bomb at the mosque. We did it because they are mixing Islam with democracy. We carried out the attack in the morning and I am speaking to you this evening. Here in Maiduguri and you will see more of this attacks,” he said.

The attack, which security officials said was carried out by a seven-year-old, was the first attack on the university since the insurgency and it resulted in the death of a professor of Veterinary Medicine as well as the postponement of examinations scheduled to take place in the institution on Monday.

Shekau insisted in the audio message that Nigerian troops did not kill any of his men in Sambisa and warned that more of such attacks should be expected.

