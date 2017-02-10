Wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi (left), empowering widows and other women drawn from the 17 local government areas of the state during the state Women Prayer Network, at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, yesterday
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd left), with the Managing Director, The Authority Newspapers, Mr. Madu Onuorah (2nd right); Executive Director, Publications and Services, Mr Joe Nwankwo (left); and Executive Director, Business Development, Mr. Chuks Akunna (right)
January 23, 2017
Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (left) with the former Vice President, Chief Alex Ekwueme during the Thanksgiving Mass in honour of the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Hon. Justice Ngozi Priscilla Emehelu at the Holy Ghost Cathedral, Ogui, Enugu, yesterday
January 22, 2017