Wike dissolves Rivers State cabinet

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, dissolved the state executive council.

The dissolution of the council came barely two days after the Commissioner for Works, Bathuel Harrison, was relieved of his job.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Austin Tam-George, had resigned on Friday.

A statement by the governor’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, indicated that Wike directed the former commissioners to hand over to the permanent secretaries of their respective ministries.

“The governor directed all former commissioners to hand over to their respective permanent secretaries.

“Governor Wike thanked the former commissioners for their service to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the governor has felicitated with Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting, urging them to use the celebration to pray for the unity of the country.

Wike advised Muslims to emulate Prophet Mohammed by imbibing the ideals he espoused.

He also urged Nigerians to show religious tolerance, promote peace across the country and support national development.