Woman masterminds son’s kidnap in Yobe

A woman has been arrested in Damaturu, Yobe State, North-East Nigeria over the kidnap of her 10 year-old son.

The woman, identified as Barakat Daya was arrested on Wednesday by the operatives of the Department of State Services after her 10 year-old son, Moh’d Yusuf Daya was rescued from kidnappers.

Her friend, Rukayat Danladi was also arrested.

The DSS suspects their culpability in the kidnap case.

The DSS was called in after the boy was kidnapped on Wednesday morning at Ben Kalio Housing Estate, Damaturu.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom of N5 million.

However, about 1920 hours same day, the operatives of the Service rescued the boy in Potiskum town, Potiskum LGA. The town is about 100 kms from Damaturu.

The startling revelation about the 10 year-old boy’s mother acting in cahoot with kidnappers was made by Tony Opuiyo in the end of the year statement cataloguing the crime busting efforts of the secret agency.

Tony Opuiyo also revealed that the agency has uncovered a criminal gang which specialises in robbing foreigners, either visiting or living in Abuja.

Members of the gang who robbed an expatriate in a high brow hotel in Abuja and carted away his money and other valuables, have however been arrested.

According to a statement by Tony Opuiyo for the agency, two of the gang members, Ikechukwu Obadlegwu and Ikechukwu Joseph Eke are in the net.

While Obadlegwu carried out surveillance on potential targets for the group, Eke is the kingpin and mastermind of the whole operation.

DSS said it has almost recovered all the stolen items.

The DSS said it arrested a notorious fraudster at Gwaron Dutse, Kano Municipal, Kano State.

The fraudster was identified as Auwalu Abdullahi Yakasai.

He was apprehended for allegedly defrauding Jaiz and Unity Banks of N100 Million and N50 Million respectively.

The Service also arrested one Bashir Shuaibu, on 5 December, 2016 at Tsamiya village, Gezawa LGA of Kano State for obtaining money from unsuspecting victims through threat messages. He was arrested while in the process of defrauding another victim.