Xmas: Nigeria needs prayers – Buhari pleads

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday asked Nigerians to keep their hopes alive and appealed to them to continue to pray for the country for it to overcome its current challenges.

The President also sought prayers for Internally Displaced Persons and the nation’s troops fighting insurgency in the North-East.

He added that the immediate priority of his administration was to alleviate poverty in the country.

He said he planned to achieve this by stimulating the economy.

Buhari disclosed this in his Christmas message to Nigerians made available to journalists.

He assured Nigerians that the Federal Government was doing its best to make life easier for all citizens.

The President’s Christmas message read, “I heartily rejoice with all Nigerians, particularly our Christian brothers and sisters, on this year’s celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“As we celebrate this year’s Christmas, I believe that it is very appropriate for us to reflect on the love of God aptly espoused in the teachings and lifestyle of Jesus Christ.

“During his earthly sojourn, Jesus Christ repeatedly reminded his disciples and followers of peace that comes in the midst of trials and tribulations on earth.

“There is no better time than now in our nation’s history to pray for divine guidance to get over our current challenges.

“We can have peace in Nigeria if we all learn to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority; and be our brother’s keepers in word and deed.

“During this period, we should remember to offer special prayers to God for all our heroic citizens who paid the supreme price to restore peace and security in the North-East and other flash points in the country. Let us also remember in our prayers the security forces in the frontline in the continuing battle to rid our nation of terrorism and violence.”