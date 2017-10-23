Yar’Adua University hires snake charmers

October 23, 2017 0

Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University has hired snake charmers to rid the campus of snakes after a student was bitten and died.

The dean of student affairs, Suleiman Kankara, confirmed their presence on campus following the death of final year economics student Zainab Umar, the reports say.

Yes, we have employed the services of snake charmers to assist us in ridding the campus of snakes. Although the snake charmers just began work, plans had been in the pipeline to hire them.
We normally hire the snake charmers whenever we get [a] report of [the] presence of snakes on the campus. It is unfortunate that the lady died. We know we tried our best to prevent her death.”
It is estimated that 10,000 people are bitten by snakes in Nigeria every year, but the exact death toll is unknown. – Daily Post.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Arms deal case: Metuh requests to call Jonathan as witness

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, told the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday that he would subpoena as his defence witness former President Goodluck Jonathan ...