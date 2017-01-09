Yobe attack: FG should be truthful about Boko Haram – Fayose …as insurgents attack army brigade, kill 5 soldiers …twin blasts rock Maiduguri on Sunday

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has commiserate with families of the army captain and five other soldiers reportedly killed yesterday, by Boko Haram insurgents during an attacked on the Nigeria Army Brigade in Buni Yadi, Yobe State, calling on the federal government to stop deceiving Nigerians with stories of defeat of Boko Haram insurgency and return of Chibok girls.

The governor, who maintained that the ongoing war against the Boko Haram insurgents could only be won through truthful information by the federal government and cooperation of all Nigerians, asked; “If indeed Boko Haram was already defeated, where are those suicide bombings and attacks coming from?”

In a release issued on Sunday, by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said:

“Nigerians are faced with many wars now, Boko Haram is just one of them and it is worrisome that we are not being told the truth about anything.

“It is like a patient telling his doctor that nothing is wrong with him. How will such patient be treated?”

He said it was funny that the federal government was celebrating the recovery of what they called Boko Haram flag as a sign of defeat of

the insurgents while more daring attacks were being made by the same

Boko Haram against the army, killing our gallant soldiers.

“The reality is that insecurity has increased in Nigeria more than President Muhammadu Buhari met it. Herdsmen have even killed more

Nigerians than Boko Haram in the last one year while hundreds have died through extrajudicial killings by security agencies,” the governor said.

Speaking on the 21 Chibok girls, said to have been rescued, Governor Fayose maintained that the real story behind the Chibok girls abduction will be told one day.

He said the federal government must have to tell Nigerians why the 21 rescued Chibok girls have not returned to their families since last year October.

“Have you ever seen anyone that will be in captivity for that long and won’t be eager to reunite with his or her family two months after regaining freedom?

“If the girls are truly Chibok girls, their freedom must be total. They must also be allowed to tell their own stories.

“However, as it appears, the girls may have moved from one captivity to another,” he said.

Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday evening attacked an Army brigade in Buni Yadi, Yobe State.

Confirming the attack, the spokesman of 27 Task Force Brigade, Lt. George Okupe in a text message said the attack was successfully repelled by the troops.

He however could not disclose the casualty both on the side of the Army and Boko Haram.

Lt. Okupe said, “Buni Yadi came under attack at about 0615pm…but things are under control. Casualty figure of BHTs yet to be confirmed, on locales, none for now likewise own forces. However, details will be relayed to you soon”.

But a military source who spoke to our correspondent in confidence said it was a surprise attack by Boko Haram insurgents who Saturday night lunched a daring attack on 27 Task Force Brigade of the Nigerian Army Buni Yadi killing five soldiers, including a captain.

The source also noted that the insurgents came from the eastern side of the brigade in large numbers and lunched superior fire power on the military formation before they were repelled.

The source added that the Captain, name withheld is a medical doctor who has just been posted to Buni Yadi.

The casualty on the side of Boko Haram is yet to be disclosed, but another military source disclosed that the insurgents also suffered heavy casualty in the attack as many dead bodies were seen scattered in the bush.

He maintained that troops are still in pursuit of some of the fleeing insurgents.

“Nobody had time to start counting the numbers of the bastards that were killed because we were busy pursuing the one that were running, but I must tell you that many of them were killed and their dead bodies scattered in the bush”, the source informed.

This is the first time the 27 Task Brigade has suffered a heavy attack from Boko Haram since its relocation from Damaturu to Buni Yadi in 2015.

Buni Yadi, the headquarters of Gujba Local Government was taken over by the insurgents for almost a year before it was recaptured by the military in May 2015.

The attack on 27 Task Force Brigade is coming barely two weeks after the insurgents are said to be in disarray in the north east following their dislodgement from Camp Zero, the last strongest fortress of the insurgents in the Sambisa forest.

Also, two explosions occurred around Muna garage area in Maiduguri, Borno State on Sunday evening.

Channels TV correspondent spoke with a source in the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), who confirmed the incident.

According to the SEMA official, the first explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber who blew himself up while the second was detonated by the Police Anti-Bomb Squad after the second suicide bomber, who also died, failed to detonate his.

Earlier in the day, the Police command in Borno state confirmed a blast in the same area.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Mr Victor Isuku Saud, preliminary information suggested that an explosion occurred at Garki Muna which is on the outskirts of Maiduguri.