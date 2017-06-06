Zenith Bank raises $2.1bn via Eurobond

Zenith Bank Plc has raised $2.1 billion through Eurobond 2022 issue.

The bond issue was more than 300 per cent oversubscribed.

The $500 million five-year senior unsecured benchmark bond (144A/REGS) was issued by the Tier-1 lender on the Irish Stock Exchange.

The bank’s Eurobond issue recorded success on three counts: pricing, subscription level and global appeal. Details of the issue show that the subscription level makes the issue highest by any non-sovereign and non-supranational company in sub-Saharan Africa. The issue, the lender said, is in addition to the existing $500 million which matures in April, 2019.

The bond was issued at par with both coupon rate and yield to maturity rate priced at 7.375 per cent, representing 50 basis points better than the sovereign of 7.875 per cent. The rating of both the sovereign and Zenith Bank is B+ with the bond issue also rated B/B+.