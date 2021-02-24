10 persons die as Boko Haram bombards Maiduguri

Ten people have been confirmed dead and 47 others injured as Boko Haram terrorists bombed Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria on Tuesday

At least 10 rockets were fired into the city by the insurgents.

Among the dead were nine boys playing football at Gwange, when rockets landed in the area.

Another person was killed and many injured in Adamkolo.

The terrorists tried to capitalize on the confusion to invade the city but fighter jets and helicopter gunships were scrambled into the air and surface troops stood their ground to repel the attacks.

It was the first time in several years that the terrorists have had the audacity to enter Maiduguri.

Panic struck residents as the rockets descended, accompanied with sporadic shootings near the University of Maiduguri.

Footages monitored on social media saw residents around the university area fleeing.

Governor Babagana Zulum visited the hospital where the dead and the injured were evacuated shortly after the incident occurred.

He was told that 10 people were killed in the explosions that rocked the city and 47 others injured.

When the attack took place, the military was said to have responded, with the insurgents said to have backed a retreat.

The Student Union Government of UNIMAID issued a statement asking students to stay in their hostels.

“There is an ongoing attack in Maiduguri, behind the institution. Students are urged to immediately “fall back” to their rooms. Stay indoors and be calm as the security personnel are out there for effective protection”.

The statement was issued at 6.23 p.m.by Huraira Shauti Garba, Vice President of the union, on behalf of its president, A.Z Sunoma.