1,000 benefit from free medical outreach in Niger State

One thousand people have benefited from the free surgical outreach organised by the Sani Bello Foundation in Niger State.

The three-day medical outreach which was held at the General Hospital in Kontagora has beneficiaries of general surgeries and eye surgeries while others were treated for different eye diseases.

The surgical operations are done on those who have fibroid, appendicitis, goitre, lumps, hernia, hydrocele and other eye-related diseases.

In a chat with The Nation in Kontagora, the Director-General of the Sani Bello Foundation, Dr Zakari Ikani said that 7,964 people had benefited from the general surgical outreach in the past five years.

He said the surgical operations and post-operation care is free, adding that the beneficiaries are selected without any political, religious or tribal attachments.

Ikani stated that the surgical outreach is in collaboration with Graceland Health care Development and has people from within and outside the state.

He stated that the majority of the beneficiaries are those who cannot afford to pay for the surgical operations, adding that it is the intention of the Chairman of the Sani Bello Foundation Colonel Sani Bello (rtd) to help relieve the sufferings of the people.

Ikani further said over 100 glasses have been distributed while others were given drugs for their eyes.

The Chief Surgeon of the Graceland Health care Development Foundation, Dr Toth Joseph Dogo noted that over 100 eye surgeries have been done alongside 200 general surgeries.

He said the Foundation is bringing its skills and expertise as part of its collaboration in the free surgical outreach.

Dogo noted that a lot of the beneficiaries were the masses who would not have had the opportunity to get the solution to their health challenge because of the huge amount involved in the operations.

One of the eye surgeons, Dr Williams Anthony said he had conducted over 50 eye surgeries of which the majority is cataract cases, adding that after the operations, glasses would also be given to the patients.

One of the beneficiaries, Amina Garba from Gwada said she had had the goitre for over 10 years and have not operated on it because she lacked the financial capacity for the operation.

“I sell foodstuff and when I wanted to go for the operations, I was told the operation alone is N300, 000 but I did not have the money. I have been saving the money but I have not been able to save up to that amount because of other family responsibilities.

“I heard about the information on the radio, so I came here and met the nurses and they took me to where the screening is done. I had my operation on Friday and I thank God I am finally free from goitre,” she said.

Twenty-year-old Ramat Musa has been in pains for six months due to appendicitis. Her mother told The Nation that they use herbs to try to calm the pain when it begins because they did not have the N50, 000 demanded the surgery.

“It has not been easy for us these past months. Oftentimes, she does not go to school because of the pain. The pain is usually much. Thank God for these people, they have helped my daughter,” Ramat’s mother said.