107 herdsmen abandon South, return to Kaduna

THE leader of the Fulani community in Ladduga in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Ardo Goge said on Sunday that only 107 herders returned from the southern part of the country to the area.

Ladduga is a popular grazing community in the North.

Goge said the figure was contrary to the 4,000 reported in the media.

Recall that the media had reported the return of 4,000 herders from the southern states to Kaduna.

But reacting, the Fulani leader who spoke to newsmen on Saturday contended that only 107 had so far returned since the crisis erupted in South West.

He said he and other members of the community were shocked on hearing that 4,000 herders from the South came back to the community.

Goge said, “Honestly, as a leader, I know those who came back from the South in recent times. I can tell you that only 107 of them arrived in Kaduna with their children, wives and elders.

“They told me that they trekked through the bush paths for 4 days and later joined vehicles to Ladduga.”

He also confirmed that the returnees were well known to the community, adding that “this is their base. They are welcome. They are our blood.”

He added that the herders were peace loving people contrary to the narratives that most of the herders are criminals.

According to him, let the State Emergency Management Agency and the non-governmental officials who said 4,000 are in his domain show him the herders. We visited all the new settlements with some journalists and other stake holders so as to debunk the report on social media that is saying there are over 4,000 herders.