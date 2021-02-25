12 persons die of coronavirus in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced an uptick in COVID-19 cases, from 571 on Tuesday to 655.

The agency also announced 12 new deaths in the last 24 hours, with Edo and Osun responsible for two-thirds of them.

While the death toll now stands at 1885, confirmed cases crept up to 153,842.

The discharged also rose to 130,818.

According to NCDC, 784 people were discharged on Wednesday.

Of the discharged, 297 were community recoveries in Lagos State and 93 in Edo State.

The NCDC also announced that the daily new confirmed cases were reported by 21 states.

Here is a breakdown of the 655 cases

Lagos-240

Ogun-88

Rivers-56

FCT-51

Kaduna-43

Kano-25

Plateau-21

Taraba-19

Edo-17

Abia15

Delta-13

Nasarawa-11

Akwa Ibom-10

Kwara-10

Oyo-10

Kebbi-9

Borno-5

Bayelsa-4

Gombe-4

Ekiti-2

Osun-2

1,885 deaths.