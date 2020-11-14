151 candidates to contest Dec 5 bye-elections in Lagos, Bayelsa, others

About 151 candidates will contest in bye-elections in 11 states on December 5, the Independent National Electoral Commission has said.

A breakdown of the candidates in the pending bye-elections indicated that while Bayelsa Central Senatorial District has 11 candidates, Bayelsa West Senatorial District has 13.

Others are Nganzai and Bayo constituencies in Borno State ( 14); Dass State Constituency in Bauchi (10); Cross River North Senatorial District (9); Obudu Constituency in Cross River (6);and Isu-Uzo State Constituency in Enugu (9).

Others are Imo North Senatorial District (14); Bakori State Constituency in Katsina State (13); Ibaji State Constituency in Kogi State (8); Lagos East Senatorial District (12); Kosofe II Constituency in Lagos State (8); Plateau South Senatorial District (10) and Bakura State Constituency in Zamfara State (14).

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman (Information and Voter Education Committee), Festus Okoye, in a statement issued after its meeting which held in Abuja on Friday, said all the 15 pending bye-elections would be conducted on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

The commission also appealed for the cooperation of voters and stakeholders in the states with pending bye-elections in its efforts to deliver credible elections under a safe environment.

The bye-elections in the federal and state legislative houses were due to the resignation or death of members in eight states of the federation.

INEC had scheduled the bye-elections for October 31 but postponed them on account of insecurity and other environmental challenges in the country.