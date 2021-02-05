18 inmates bag degree certificates from Open University

Eighteen inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) studying with the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Corrections’ Special Study Centres have graduated with various degree certificates.

The Custodial Centres involved in the graduation exercise are Medium Security Custodial Centre Awka, Anambra State with one inmate; Maximum Security Custodial Centres Enugu with six inmates and Kirikiri Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Lagos State with inmates.

Others are Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje with four inmates and Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Port Harcourt-Rivers State with one inmate.

According to a statement by the NCoS, the inmates all graduated on Saturday.

The acting Controller General of Corrections, John Mrabure in the statement on Thursday charged the inmates to see the educational advancement as a stepping stone to a brighter future.

He urged them to shun anti-social behaviours capable of tainting the new course of positive life they have chosen for themselves and be good ambassadors of both the Correctional Service and NOUN.

According to the statement, a total of 3,000 inmates are currently running different degree Programmes with the NOUN while 50 are undergoing National Certificates in Education (NCE) with Yewa College of Education, Ogun State.

Presently, the Service has 12 Special Study Centres in different Custodial facilities across the country.

In 2014, the best graduating student of NOUN was an inmate in Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Enugu and the feat was repeated in 2018 by another inmate in the same Custodial Centre.

Since the inception of the collaboration between the Service and NOUN, a total of 36 inmates have graduated in different fields of study such as Conflict and Peace Resolution, Political Science, Sociology, Guidance and counselling among others.