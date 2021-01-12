18 states report new COVID-19 cases

Lagos State recorded a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections on Monday, with 17 other States in the country reporting new cases.

Figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showed that infections in Lagos moved up from 653 on Sunday to 774 on Monday, a difference of 121 more cases.

Of the 1,244 new cases reported in Nigeria on Monday, Lagos alone raked in more than half of the figures, with the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja coming a distant second with 125 cases.

Plateau State moved up from 63 cases on Sunday to 125 new cases, while Anambra reported 47 cases and Ondo, 46 cases.

Others are: Rivers-27, Edo-18, Kaduna-16, Ogun-16, Gombe-16, Bauchi-11, Kano-11, Nasarawa-10, Akwa Ibom-7, Sokoto-7, Borno-5, Ekiti-4 and Zamfara-2.

With today’s new cases, total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria stand at 101,331, while 80,491 survivors have been discharged so far.

With the three deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, total COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic broke out in February 2020 is put at 1,361.

