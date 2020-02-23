2 feared dead, female aspirant stripped in bloody Ebonyi councillorship primaries clashes

One Enyinna Ibiam Uche and another yet to be identified youth were reportedly shot dead during the weekend’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s councilorship primaries in Ebonyi State.

Our correspondent gathered that Ibiam and the other victim were allegedly shot at Unwanna axis of Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state by a serving coordinator in one of the development centres in the area.

It was gathered that the victim died on the spot while the other vitcim was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in the area where he was also feared to have died.

The incident was said to have occurred when opposing factions clashed over possession of election materials and consequent control of the council ward.

Sources in the area said that the incident caused serious tension which brought the election to an abrupt end.

One of the sources said: “Before the man was shot, there was serious problem between the factions but the police came and teargassed them and many of them left the place. But shortly after, one of the guys working for the other factions came in and wanted to snatch the election materials from the party officials, but one of the guys supporting the other faction brought out a gun possibly to scare him, but the guy was not moved; he now released a shot but the thing hit another man standing very close to him and he died. There was much shooting when the man fell to the ground and died, and a lot of people were hit some of whom have been taken to the hospital.”

It was gathered that the killing of the man had led to a free for all with supporters of the two rival groups sustaining serious gun shot and matchet cut injuries.

Also in Ezza North area of the state, one Mrs.Ogochukwu Nweke, an aspirant for the councilorship of Ogboji Ward in Ezza North legislative council was beaten to stupor and stripped by some thugs allegedly working for her opponents.

Her husband, Mr Chukwudi Nweke, a staff of Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation (EBBC) who confirmed the incident to newsmen, also alleged that the thugs equally collected all her credentials, her laptop set and N100,000 from her.

However, the chairmanship primaries which held across the 13 council areas of the state on Saturday were peaceful.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi Command, DSP Loveth Odah, said she was not disposed to confirm the report as at the time of filing this report.

She, however, promised to brief the press later on the clashes.