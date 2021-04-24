20 Ikoyi prison inmates to write UTME exam

Twenty inmates at the Ikoyi Custodial center have indicated interest in writing the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This is according to Mr. Rotimi Oladokun, spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) in Lagos State.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the inmates would be adequately prepared for the examination.

The NCoS spokesperson also noted that more inmates indicated interest to further their education, having gone through several reform programmes.

Oladokun revealed that last year, a 60-year-old inmate was among the 25 others, who participated in the 2020 UTME at the correctional centre.

He noted that the new facility, where the inmates would write the examination, had reached 80 percent completion and the computers and other items needed would be fixed soon.

“The inmates have equally shown determination and focus to excel.

“Some teachers have been slated to take them in various subjects as well as computer practice.

Oladokun commended the Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, for the laudable improvements at NCoS.

The spokesperson also appealed for more equipment to boost inmates’ interest in furthering their education.