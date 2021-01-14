20 Kwara doctors contract COVID-19

At least, 20 doctors have contracted COVID-19 at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), President of UITH chapter of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Dr. Badmus Habeeb, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin, yesterday.

He said doctors were battling with the pandemic based on available resources and advised the government to provide necessary resources and incentives to health workers across the country to help curb its spread.

“About 20 of our members have been infected with the virus in the past two to three weeks. I must reiterate that this is not the best of times for us, our families and the affected patients.”

Habeeb, however, said that the discovery of COVID-19 vaccines had brought hope and relief to people.

“There is a poor resource setting in the country, where basic necessities to make the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccines easy and possible, are not readily available. So it therefore seems we may never be able to get the vaccine anytime soon. Base on available evidence COVID-19 vaccine is effective and there is no reason why Nigerians should not follow the guide of scientific evidence, especially with proper information,” he said.