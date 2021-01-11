20 people burn to death in Bauchi auto crash

It was a black Sunday in Bauchi State as 20 people were burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident.

The accident reportedly involved two vehicles. The tragedy occurred around 3.00pm on Sunday, with only two female said to have survived the accident.

Ahmed Wakil, spokesperson, Bauchi State Police Command disclosed that the accident occurred at Tirwun area of the state.

“The accident involved 22 passengers who were in two different vehicles, a Hummer Bus 18-seater of Borno Express Mass Transit and a Golf car. The Hummer had 18 passengers while the golf had four,” he said.

According to him, the Borno Express bus was heading to Maiduguri from Jos while the golf car was coming from Misau and was heading to Bauchi.

He said immediately the police were called, they rushed to the scene for the rescue operation and conveyed all the victims to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

Wakil disclosed that 20 of the 22 passengers were burnt beyond recognition while two female survived the accident.

He added that the corpses of the victims were deposited at the mortuary