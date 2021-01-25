200 bandits raid Niger State communities, kill two, abduct 15 women

Bandits said to be numbering about 200 on Sunday invaded some communities in Munya and Paikoro local government areas of Niger State, killing two vigilantes, a middle age man and injuring about 15 others in an operation which the villagers said was targeted only at foodstuffs.

About 15 women were abducted and made to help the bandits carry the looted foodstuffs from the communities. They however promised to release the women after helping them to take the foodstuffs to a particular location.

Communities invaded by the bandits include Beni, old and new Dalolo, Aboloso, Ishau and Amale, all in the Paikoro LGA, while Gwari Nyayi, Kabiri and Biri in Munya LGA were also raided.

The District Head of Beni, Alhaji Jafaru Umar Sarki, said the operation started on Saturday evening when the armed menon 50 motorcycles stormed the communities in three different groups.

He said on Sunday, the bandits returned and shared themselves into three groups, moving from one communities to another targeting only foodstuffs.

According to him, for the three hours which the Sunday operation lasted, helicopter owned by one of the security agencies was hovering over the communities while the bandits were operating on the ground.

He said, “We saw a helicopter moving round the communities for about six times when the bandits were operating but the helicopter did not attack the bandits.

“Immediately the bandits finished the operation and left, we did not see the helicopter again, so we don’t know whether it was providing cover for the bandit or to attack the bandits.”

He disclosed all calls made to relevant security agencies did not yield result, adding, “In fact the Divisional Police Officer told me that they had no fuel in the car.”

The district head, a retired police officer, said the local vigilantes were on ground but their ammunitions got exhausted after over 30 minutes of gun exchange with the bandits.

He said they lost two men, but left the bandits with gun injuries.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Niger state police command, ASP Abiodun Wasiu, could not be reached for comments. – Punch.