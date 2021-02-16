NEMA denies sacking 48 workers

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Monday debunked the story by a newspaper, saying it sacked 48 workers.

The Head, Media and Public Relations of the agency, Manzo Ezekiel, in a statement, titled, ‘NEMA’s purported sack of 48 workers – Setting the records straight’, described the story as misleading.

“The attention of the Management of NEMA has been drawn to some grossly misleading publications in the Daily Trust newspaper of Wednesday 10th February, 2021 headlined, ‘NEMA sacks 48 workers one year after recruitment’, and Thursday 11th February, 2021 with the caption, ‘48 sacked workers legally recruited, FCC contradicts NEMA’.

“Contrary to the allegations in these publications, the agency did not sack any staff. Rather, the management of the agency only correctly nullified a questionable and hurriedly arranged recruitment that was marred by irregularities and lack of adherence to established procedures for recruitment into the public service,” the statement partly read.