2019: 30 political parties in coalition to present sole presidential candidate

Thirty political parties which in July 2017 launched a new alliance tagged Coalition for a New Nigeria, said they have been meeting to devise a strategy for the 2019 general elections.

Spokesman of the coalition and National Chairman of the National Conscience Party, Dr Yunusa Tanko, stated that the coalition would present a sole presidential candidate for the election.

He explained that the parties would next Tuesday brief the nation on their stand on the 2019 polls and the state of the nation.

Speaking to journalists, on Thursday in Abuja, in the company of the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, Chief Ralph Nwosu, Tanko argued that a grand alliance of political parties had become necessary due to the dynamic situation of the Nigerian politics, which he said needed urgent intervention from his group.

He said, “The coalition has become necessary due to the dynamic situation of our politics which needs urgent intervention to save the country from anarchy and give direction to our survival towards the 2019 general election.”

“We are concerned about the state of the nation. We are going to bring all the 30 political parties together on January 30 to show you how ready and prepared we are; We are working together to support a candidate within the coalition,” the coalition spokesman added.

While urging all Nigerians to join them in building an egalitarian society, he submitted that the country is not moving in the right direction.

“This is why the CNN made up of 30 registered political parties and expecting to rapidly grow have come together to salvage the situation before things get out of hand,” Tanko said.

Some of the parties involved in the coalition include the Labour Party, Alliance for Democracy; Democratic Peoples Congress, Action Alliance; Progressives Peoples Alliance; Young Democratic Party; Democratic Alternative and National Conscience Party.

Others are Peoples Party of Nigeria; Mega Progressive Peoples Party; Better Nigeria Peoples Party; African Democratic Congress; People for Democratic Change; United Democratic Party and National Action Congress, among others.

It should be recalled that in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo had advocated for a coalition movement to salvage Nigeria’s political fortunes