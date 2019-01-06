2019: Aisha begs women, youths to vote for Buhari

Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has tasked women and youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure victory for the party in the forthcoming presidential election.

She made the call on Saturday during the launch of the APC Zonal Campaign Rally for the North-West held in Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata, Kano.

The wife of the President explained that she was encouraged to drum support for the APC because of the various social intervention programmes initiated by the Buhari-led administration.

Mrs Buhari, who spoke in Hausa, said: “In 2015, the APC made some promises; and I have come out to campaign for its victory in the 2019 polls because the party has fulfilled some of the promises it made to Nigerians.

“Those promises include; the school feeding programme for primary school pupils, the N-Power programme, under which some unemployed graduates are being gainfully engaged and are earning N30,000 monthly.

“The conditional cash transfer scheme, which is being executed through the office of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo” she said.

Mrs Buhari expressed her commitment to ensuring greater participation of women and youths in the APC administration.

On his part, the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, assured the APC of his determination to deliver his state to the party in the forthcoming presidential election.