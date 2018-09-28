2019: APC axes Adebayo Shittu from primaries over NYSC dodge

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress has disqualified the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, from contesting Saturday’s Oyo State APC governorship primary.

Shittu was disqualified for failing to participate in the mandatory one year National Youth Service scheme at the time he graduated from the university.

He was 25 years old at the time and was eligible to participate.

The final list further revealed that all the other seven aspirants for the party ticket in Oyo State were cleared for tomorrow’s exercise.

The list include, former Oyo State governor, Otunba Adebayo Alao Akala, Project Director and Director at Integrated Energy Distribution And Marketing Limited, Dr Olusola Ayandele and legal luminary, Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN).

Other aspirants cleared were former Commissioner for Health, Dr Owolabi Babalola, a Senior Partner and Head of the Technology Advisory Services and Markets of KPMG Professional Services in Nigeria, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, Commissioner for Health, Dr Azeez Adeduntan and former Deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Adebayo Adelabu.

Other aspirants equally disqualified were Danladi Anza Halilu and Abubakar Maji for the party tickets in North Central states of Nasarawa and Niger states.

The party, also, cleared Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, and his two challengers, Kabir Hamzat and Jide Sanya-Olu.

Prof. Pat Utomi and Cairo Ojugbo were among those cleared for the contest in Delta State. Senator Magnus Abe was also cleared to contest in Rivers State.