2019: Atiku meets British High Commissioner

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday, met with the British High Commissioner, Paul Arkwright, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Details of the meeting, held at the British High Commission in Abuja, were not known.

Those who also attended the meeting were the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and the Director-General of Atiku, Abubakar Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Daniel.

Meanwhile, Secondus has described the endorsement of Atiku by former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a morale booster that would serve as a tonic to end the reign of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also said the selection of former governor Peter Obi as Atiku’s running mate would further nail the coffin on the second term ambition of the President.

Secondus, who spoke with our correspondent on Saturday, said the popularity of Atiku and the austere lifestyle of Obi would give the party the best result in the February 14, 2019 presidential election.

He said, “Atiku’s emergence must have come as a surprise to the camp of the All Progressives Congress and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I think we should avoid a situation whereby they will want to replicate what happened when the position of the Senate President was zoned to the South-East. We won’t allow that to happen this time around.”