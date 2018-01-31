2019: Coalition for Nigeria Movement launches today

A coalition, with the self-acclaimed goal of promoting good governance in Nigeria, is set to launch its activities today.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo had advocated a coalition movement to rescue Nigeria from an alleged maladministration by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obasanjo had slammed the Buhari-led government for performing below the expectations of Nigerians.

The launch of the CN Movement will hold this morning at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

The programme for the launch stated the mission of the CN as follows:

“The Coalition for Nigeria Movement is a movement that seeks to promote and ensure socio-economic development, improvement, growth, social justice, egalitarianism, cohesion, cooperation, equity, equality of opportunity, transparency, societal order, rule of law, human security and human rights leading to National Unity, good governance and general well-being and the welfare of all citizens and inhabitants of Nigeria.”