2019: INEC releasing unclaimed PVCs to APC governors – Atiku

Ex-vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of releasing uncollected permanent voter cards (PVCs) to some governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, spoke in Osogbo while addressing a presidential rally of the party held at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo.

Atiku, who had earlier visited the Owa of Obokun of Ileshaland, Oba Gabriel Aromolaran and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in their palaces, said President Mohammadu Buhari, failed all the promises made before his election in 2015, and deserved to be voted out.

Atiku said, “This government came and said they were going to give you jobs. Have they given you the jobs? They said they were going to grow the economy. Have they grown the economy? We are in recession. In fact, we are the headquarters of poverty in the whole world. That is where they took us to.

“They said they were going to secure our country, instead of securing our country, we have insecurity in three to four zones of the country. Have they delivered on all these three? Why should you then vote for them?

“Now, listen to this very carefully, we have information that INEC has been givig uncollected PVCs to the APC governors. So if a voter comes to your polling booths and you don’t know him, don’t allow him to vote because they want to steal your votes.

“I promised restructuring. In five to six months, I will start that and I mean it. I said I am going to give youths 40 per cent of my government and I mean it. I said I am going to give women 30 per cent of my government and I mean it. Mark my words, I am not Buhari.”

Speaking earlier, the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said Atiku was tested and would deliver if given opportunity to revive the fortunes of the country.

A former PDP National Secretary and Chairman of the Coalition of United Political Parties, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, said President Buhari failed to deliver on his two key campaign promises of restructuring and improving security.

In their separate remarks, the Osun PDP Chairman, Soji Adagunodo, former Ogun and Ekiti state governors, Gbenga Daniel and Ayo Fayose respectively, called on the electorate to vote for Atiku to save the country from further misrule.