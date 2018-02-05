2019: Senate is not for young people – Jang

Former governor of Plateau State and the senator representing Plateau North senatorial zone, Senator Jonah David Jang, has said he will not hand over to a younger person in 2019 as according to him, the “Senate is not for young people.”

This statement is seen as directed at his political proteges who are warming up to contest for the Senate seat in the next general elections in the hope that Jang who is over 70 might not re -contest.

According to Jang, young people should start from the House of Representatives, as “the Senate is not good for young people, only the House of Representatives is good enough.”

There are also indications that some of them are ready to slug it out with the senator in the event that he does not retire from politics as they believe “his political weight has diminished since he left the Plateau Government House as governor and that he can be defeated giving the new realignments in the state.”

Protégés of Jang who owe their political fortunes to the former governor, like Istifanus Gyang and Edward Pwajok, who are in the House of Representatives are believed to be interested in the Senate seat.

Gyang is with Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, while Pwajok is of All Progressives Congress, APC.

Posters indicating their interest have flooded the city of Jos.