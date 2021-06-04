2021 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum gets ALTON, IXPN endorsement

The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has endorsed this year’s Nigeria DigitalSENSE Africa Forum on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D), slated for Thursday, June 10, at the Golden Tulip Hotels Essential, International Airport Road, Lagos.

This is coming as the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN) has also given its support to the forum which is the 12th edition.

Disclosing these, the organisers via the Lead Consulting Strategist and Group Executive Editor, ITREALMS Media inc, Mr. Remmy Nweke, said that ALTON has endorsed NDSF 2021 as the chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo is expected to share some insights on the theme as it patterns to his organization and infrastructure build out for the telecom sector with central theme on “Digital Cooperation: Enhancing Multistakeholders Governance for Digital Economy.”

He equally said that ALTON is a body corporate, duly registered and officially recognized by the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) as the official industry body for all providers of telecommunications and subsidiary services in Nigeria.

Nweke noted that ALTON membership includes all the major telecommunications licensees in Nigeria, particularly those providing voice and data telephony as well as those providing ancillary and other related value added services.

According to the Head of Operations at ALTON, Mr. Gbolahan Awonuga, “ALTON fully supports the event and endorsed it.”

In the same light, Nweke confirmed that IXPN is supporting the 2021 edition with the chief executive officer, Mr. Muhammed Rudman has been billed to address the forum on “Value Proposition of eXchange Point in Enhancing Multistakeholder Governance for Digital Economy.”

IXPN, he further said, bridges the connectivity gap between Internet networks and act as a physical infrastructure that allows several Internet Service Providers (ISPs), content providers and other Internet Protocol (IP) centric organizations exchange Internet traffic between their networks also known as autonomous systems.

DigitalSENSE Africa, Nweke said, is a project of ITREALMS Media group; made up of internationally reputed and award-winning Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry analysts and perception managers; professionally affiliated to African Regional At-Large Organisation (AFRALO) for shaping the future of the Internet.

Also, he said, DigitalSENSE Africa is a certified At-Large Structure (ALS) of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and is excited to have ISPON president to give a keynote at the 12th edition of this forum series on Internet Governance for Development.

He recalled that this year’s Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum series on Internet Governance for Development would be presided over by the National President of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Prof. Adesina Sodiya with a keynote by the President of Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, among others.