2021 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum gets NCC, CPN backing

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) have drummed support for the 12th Nigeria DigitalSENSE Africa Forum on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D), slated for Thursday, June 10, at the Golden Tulip Hotels Essential, International Airport Road, Lagos.

Confirming this in Lagos, the organisers via the Lead Consulting Strategist and Group Executive Editor, ITREALMS Media inc, Mr. Remmy Nweke, said that NCC communicated its support through the office of the Director, Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde to NDSF 2021, even as the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has been billed to address stakeholders on “Digital Cooperation in Nigeria’s Telecom Sector” at the forum.

Nweke also said that CPN communicated its support via the registrar, Mr. Muhammad Bello Aliyu in a letter available to ITREALMS.

This is coming as the Chief Executive Officer, Wisdom Computer Technology, Mr. Francis Uzor, would address the forum on “Citizens Participation in Digital Cooperation for Enhanced Multistakeholder Governance for Digital Economy.”

In addition, Nweke said, the chief executive of CloudFlex, Mr. Aderemi Adejumo, has been confirmed to share insight on “Cloud Leverage for Digital Cooperation to Enhance Governance in Digital Economy” at the forum.

DigitalSENSE Africa, Nweke said, is a project of ITREALMS Media group; made up of internationally reputed and award-winning Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry analysts and perception managers; professionally affiliated to African Regional At-Large Organisation (AFRALO) for shaping the future of the Internet.

Further, he said, DigitalSENSE Africa is a certified At-Large Structure (ALS) of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and is excited to have ISPON president to give a keynote at the 12th edition of this forum series on Internet Governance for Development.

This year’s Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum series on Internet Governance for Development would be presided over by the National President of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Prof. Adesina Sodiya with a keynote by the President of Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON), Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, Nnenna Nwakama of WWW Foundation and Dr. Abimbola Alale of NigComSAT to name a few.

He recalled that NCC is an independent regulatory authority for the telecommunications industry in Nigeria, created under Decree number Decree 75 by the [Federal Military Government of Nigeria] on 24 November 1992. NCC has since transformed into a leading telecom agency in the continent.

CPN on the other hand, Nweke noted, is a body corporate with perpetual succession and common seal, a legal entity charged with the control and supervision of the Computing Profession in the country.

CPN was established by Decree No. 49 of 1993, promulgated on June 10, and gazetted on August 9, of the same year. Mr. Kole Jagun is the current President and Chairman in council, while Mr. Aliyu is the chief executive officer cum registrar.