2021 ReapVille: Children’s bedroom, last place to install computers – Expert warns

Children’s bedroom has been described as the last place to install computers, according to an award-winning child formator and president, Veteran Consultants, Mrs. Chinelo Okolo.

Delivering a special guest address at the 2021 Valedictory Ceremony and Prize Giving day of ReapVille Schools, Mafoluku-Oshodi in Lagos State, Mrs. Okolo who is a certified counselor and renowned resource person, noted that often it could be difficult to give children the required study space and quiet vicinity they need to enable them do their best especially during secondary school.

She pointed out at the occasion presided over by Barr. Ikechukwu Ugwuoke that the children’s bedroom is the last place for computers, because there is need for continuous monitoring of what or whom they have access to on the computer.

She also noted that nowadays, many children of secondary school age may be asking parents for mobile phones, that is “if they do not already have,” and wondered if really children need to have smart phones in their bedrooms at night, warning parents and guardians to be vigilant for that eerie glow of light coming from their child’s room at 2am.

“Use of mobile phones as well as the computer needs to be carefully monitored to ensure that your child has enough sleep and maintains healthy contacts,” she asserted.

For parents of those beginning secondary school, Mrs. Okolo underscored the fact that they must listen to their children by spending some quality time having conversations, which must be two ways. Stressing, this could be achieved through sharing parental values and getting “your child’s opinions” and building their confidence.

Parents, she also cautioned, need to know the friends of their children and possibly meet their parents too, insisting that “School is not just for academic development; friendships are important for social development and positive mental health.”

“Isolated, unhappy children just cannot learn effectively,” Mrs Okolo advised.

In addition, she advised parents to increase their child’s independence and responsibilities, saying that transition to secondary school is an ideal time to ensure they complete appropriate chores.

“These are essential life skills and praise for a job well done will boost your child’s self-esteem. This is also a great opportunity to reinforce time-management skills,” she said.

In his chairman’s address, Barr. Ugwuoke charged all especially the class of 2021 on the importance of ‘Telling the truth’ emphasizing the need for human beings to tell the truth in all that we do.

“Telling the truth is an act of courage,” he said and charged all to be courageous enough to tell the truth no matter the cost and avoid things that get in the way like empty cleverness, morally bankrupt irony, desire to please others to name but a few.

Earlier, the Director, Reapville Schools, Mrs. Philomina Ugwuoke in her welcome address, described the school as a citadel for knowledge; an environment for interactive, expressive and inclusive learning.

She also said that as an approved school courtesy of the Lagos State Ministry of Education, they are indeed grateful to God Almighty for guiding their steps despite what has been a difficult challenging environment.

At Reapville School, she said that developing all the skills a child will need to achieve his or her life goals and make progress in the society is very essential to the management, which is why they insist that cognitive, affective, psychomotor and social skills.

There were presentations of over 30 special prizes to deserving students, teaching and non-teaching staff while the pupils and teachers entertained participants with choreography, cultural dance, speech and ballet dance to name a few.

The occasion was well-attended by guests and parents, led by the chairperson, Parent, Teachers Association of the school, Mrs. Nkem Nweke and her Executive Committee.