2022 UTME: JAMB shifts mock exams to April 9

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock examination would now hold on April 9, and not April 16 as earlier scheduled.

It also said its partnership with the National Identity Management Commission is yielding the desired result contrary to the opinions of naysayers.

The board made this known in its weekly bulletin of the office of the registrar, yesterday, in Abuja.

JAMB said the change was due to the realisation that April 16, earlier scheduled, was an Easter Saturday; a holy Saturday, celebrated by Christians to mark the end of the Lent before Easter Sunday.

The board also noted that the date for the exercise had been affected also by the shift in date for the registration of the UTME and Direct Entry (DE), which was earlier scheduled for February 12, but later commenced on February 19.

It, however, urged all candidates who registered and would want to sit for the mock exercise to note the change of date and be prepared.

The 2022 registration commenced on Saturday, February 19 and is expected to end on March 26.

The UTME, however, has been scheduled by JAMB to hold from May 6 to May 16.

In a similar development, JAMB said it had made significant progress in the ongoing registration of candidates for the 2022 exercise.