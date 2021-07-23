2023: APC denies Buhari’s third term ambition, succession plan

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has reaffirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari, has no third term ambition or a succession plan as being alleged by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said this in a statement issued in Abuja, on Thursday.

Akpanudoedehe, had earlier said that the party would come up with a consensus and agreeable presidential candidate to fly its flag for the 2023 Presidential Election, while reacting to allegation by the PDP that Buhari had a succession plan.

He said it was unfortunate that the APC’s earlier statement, countering the PDP false allegation, was being twisted and given unintended interpretations in some sections of the media.

“Our statement is simple and straightforward. President Buhari has no third term ambition, a position he has personally reiterated.

“In adherence to internal democracy, when the time comes to elect the APC 2023 presidential flag bearer and other party candidates, the process will be in full compliance with the provisions of the 1999 amended Nigerian Constitution, the APC Constitution and the approved party guidelines.

“For clarity, the APC Constitution provides that party candidates in all elections emerge through democratically conducted primary elections or where possible, consensus,” he said.

He added that the misleading interpretations given to the party’s earlier statement was a conspiracy targeting senior APC leaders and their perceived 2023 presidential ambitions.

Akpanudoedehe said this was unnecessary and misplaced, stressing that the APC leadership would not impose any candidate in the lead up to congresses, National Convention and the 2023 General Elections.