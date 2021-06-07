2023: Atiku-Soludo presidential campaign posters appear in Abuja

The sudden appearance of the campaign posters bearing the picture of former vice president Atiku Abubakar and that of an erstwhile governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo, is currently generating controversy among members of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Soludo is the favoured choice of the APGA leadership as candidate of the party in the Anambra Governorship election slated for November this year.

Our correspondent observed on Sunday that the posters titled, “The Great Alliance: PDP & APGA. Atiku /Soludo as President and Vice President 2023, were conspicuously displayed along Wuse area and the Airport Road in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The posters which appeared in two different designs with both Atiku and Soludo, dressed in corporate and traditional attires, claim that only the alliance could rescue Nigeria from the brink of collapse.