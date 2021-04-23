2023: Falana, 21 parties, groups form political movement

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has revealed that 21 political parties, civil right groups and labour organisations, have agreed to form the people’s alternative political movement, which he said would lead to the formation of a political party for the 2023 elections.

He said this during an interview on Arise TV morning show, where he said those at the forefront of the movement recently met in Abuja and over the course of three months, would engage with other progressive forces to ensure a party that will bring change and win elections is formed.

He said they were worried over the state of the nation and the frustration and disenchantment of the youths that have led to separatist agenda and demand for the balkanisation of the country.

“So, we have agreed to intervene decisively in the political arena. What we have done so far is not to behave like politicians by announcing the birth of a political party. We formed a political movement called Peoples Alternative Political Movement and we agreed that for three months, we are going to embark on major consultation with other genuine progressive forces with a view to forming a political party whose ideology would be for the total reconstruction of the state of Nigeria and we are going place emphasis on chapter two of the constitution which guarantees the socio economic lives of the Nigerian people.

“We are bringing back the politics of ideology, programmes and manifesto and the commitment of political parties to address the problems confronting us as a people so that this country can take its rightful place in the comity of nations. This is the difference between us and political parties that are vehicles for accessing power.

“The ruling class has deliberately pauperised our people in a way that people are compelled to take money to sell their votes. But we are going to use the Electoral Act of the country to stop that and ensure that any group of people that bribe voters will be punished,” Falana said.